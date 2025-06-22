When is Rath Yatra 2025? Date, time, more details about the grand annual Lord Jagannath procession

Rath Yatra 2025: Preparations for the much-awaited annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, are in full swing as the auspicious procession is set to commence soon.

Rath Yatra 2025 date As per Drik Panchang, the Ratha Yatra of the four deities will take place on June 27, Friday, in Puri, Odisha. The annual celebrations take place on the second day during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month, according to Hindu calendar.

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 1:24 PM on June 26

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 11:19 AM on June 27

One of the four Hindu pilgrimage centres of Char Dham - Jagannatha temple is the centre of festivities every year where Lord Jagannatha is worshipped along with his brother Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra.

As per sacred text Skanda Purana, it is believed that the Supreme Lord of the cosmos, Shree Hari, rides his chariot to Gundicha Temple to fulfil his divine promise.

Upcoming rituals of Puri Rath Yatra 2025 Anavasara – The observance of this occasion began June 13 and will conclude on June 26.

Gundicha Marjana – June 26, 2025

Rath Yatra – June 27, 2025

Hera Panchami – July 1, 2025

Bahuda Yatra – July 4, 2025

Suna Besha – July 5, 2025

Niladri Bijay – July 5, 2025

The nine-day festivities begin with Rath Yatra and will conclude with Niladri Bijay on July 5.

ISKCON to host Rath Yatra on June 29 Devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Prayagraj will be participating in the Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 29. The Rath Yatra will kick off from Hira Halwai Crossing at 4:00 PM on Sunday will culminate at the KP ground. On its route, the procession will pass through Subhash Chauraha and Hanuman Mandir, TOI reported.

"ISKCON is organising the yatra on the 29th, instead of the 27th, as it being a Sunday, we wish to give more and more people the opportunity to get the blessings," TOI quoted temple president Achyuta Mohan Das as saying.