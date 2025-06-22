When is Rath Yatra 2025? Date, time, more details about the grand annual Lord Jagannath procession

Rath Yatra 2025: Preparations for the much-awaited annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, are in full swing as the auspicious procession is set to commence soon.
As per Drik Panchang, the Ratha Yatra of the four deities will take place on June 27, Friday, in Puri, Odisha. The annual celebrations take place on the second day during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month, according to Hindu calendar.
Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 1:24 PM on June 26
Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 11:19 AM on June 27
One of the four Hindu pilgrimage centres of Char Dham - Jagannatha temple is the centre of festivities every year where Lord Jagannatha is worshipped along with his brother Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra.
As per sacred text Skanda Purana, it is believed that the Supreme Lord of the cosmos, Shree Hari, rides his chariot to Gundicha Temple to fulfil his divine promise.
Anavasara – The observance of this occasion began June 13 and will conclude on June 26.
Gundicha Marjana – June 26, 2025
Rath Yatra – June 27, 2025
Hera Panchami – July 1, 2025
Bahuda Yatra – July 4, 2025
Suna Besha – July 5, 2025
Niladri Bijay – July 5, 2025
The nine-day festivities begin with Rath Yatra and will conclude with Niladri Bijay on July 5.
Devotees of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Prayagraj will be participating in the Jagannath Rath Yatra on June 29. The Rath Yatra will kick off from Hira Halwai Crossing at 4:00 PM on Sunday will culminate at the KP ground. On its route, the procession will pass through Subhash Chauraha and Hanuman Mandir, TOI reported.
"ISKCON is organising the yatra on the 29th, instead of the 27th, as it being a Sunday, we wish to give more and more people the opportunity to get the blessings," TOI quoted temple president Achyuta Mohan Das as saying.
Followers of Krishna participated in Rath Yatra recently that took place in Scotland. Indian Embassy in Scotland in a post on X said, “Vice Consul joined the vibrant #Rathayatra Festival in Edinburgh, organised by ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), highlighting India’s cultural and spiritual contributions to the world. Lord Provost of Edinburgh also joined in sweeping the path before the chariot.”