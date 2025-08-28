When it comes to stock grants at IPO-bound firms, tech heads take the cake
Deloitte studied 60 companies that went public in the last three fiscal years and found out that CTOs received 39% of the equity grant that a CEO/MD got, compared to a chief human resources officer (CHRO), who got just 14%.
MUMBAI : IPO-bound companies have been generously rewarding their technology heads with more stock options than other function heads, a Deloitte study shared exclusively with Mint shows, underscoring their importance at a time when businesses are accelerating their digital transformation.