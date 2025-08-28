When it comes to stock grants at IPO-bound firms, tech heads take the cake

Finance function, too, is in demand at IPO-bound companies and CFOs are now getting rewarded through LTIP at the time of hiring and for retention thereafter. “Since the pandemic, the CTOs were exponentially in demand and, thus, were looking at 100% raise as all companies were becoming tech-driven. However, going ahead, that demand will moderate since companies are being more prudent. On the other hand, the role of a CFO will rarely dip because for any company heading for an IPO, the CFO plays the most critical role after that of the founder or CEO," said Monica Agrawal, managing director—financial services and board and CEO services for search firm Korn Ferry in India.