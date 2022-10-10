When Mulayam Singh Yadav said ‘hope Narendra Modi becomes PM again’: Watch

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mulayam Singh Yadav created ripples among the Opposition when he said ‘hope Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister again’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, died on Monday morning at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness. After the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav was made public, PM Narendra Modi condoled his death and said he was a key soldier for Indian democracy during the period of the Emergency.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, died on Monday morning at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness. After the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav was made public, PM Narendra Modi condoled his death and said he was a key soldier for Indian democracy during the period of the Emergency.
Even though Mulayam Singh Yadav served in the Opposition, he praised PM Narendra Modi on several occasions. During one of his addresses in the Lok Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav said he hoped for Narendra Modi to become the prime minister for the second time. A statement that created flutters just ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Even though Mulayam Singh Yadav served in the Opposition, he praised PM Narendra Modi on several occasions. During one of his addresses in the Lok Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav said he hoped for Narendra Modi to become the prime minister for the second time. A statement that created flutters just ahead of the 2019 general elections.
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav said, “PM Modi has managed the Parliament really well…. I wish Pradhan matriji becomes Pradhan mantri once again. I wish all MPs get elected again and come back to the Lok Sabha," erupting a thumping of table from the NDA members as PM Modi folded his hands to thank Mulayam Singh Yadav.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Mulayam Singh Yadav said, “PM Modi has managed the Parliament really well…. I wish Pradhan matriji becomes Pradhan mantri once again. I wish all MPs get elected again and come back to the Lok Sabha," erupting a thumping of table from the NDA members as PM Modi folded his hands to thank Mulayam Singh Yadav.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
WHEN MULAYAM SINGH PRAISED PM MODI: WATCH
WHEN MULAYAM SINGH PRAISED PM MODI: WATCH
After the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav was announced, PM Modi said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised furthering national interest."
After the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav was announced, PM Modi said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised furthering national interest."
In another tweet, PM Modi wrote, “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."
In another tweet, PM Modi wrote, “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last on Monday at the age of 82 after being in a critical condition and on life-saving drugs for the past several days at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The news of Mulayam Singh's demise was announced by his son and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav today. "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.
Mulayam Singh Yadav breathed his last on Monday at the age of 82 after being in a critical condition and on life-saving drugs for the past several days at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. The news of Mulayam Singh's demise was announced by his son and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav today. "My respected father and everyone's leader is no more," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.