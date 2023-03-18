External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a dig at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently commented that the minister “does not understand" the threat that China poses to India. While speaking at an India Today event, EAM commented “when Panda huggers try to be China hawks... it doesn't fly".

Rahul Gandhi, speaking to the Indian Journalists' Association in London, expressed concern about the Indian government's response to China's military aggression on the Line of Actual Control. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that “nobody has entered Indian territory" and said it was an invitation for China to repeat its aggression. Gandhi added that the government did not understand the actual threat from China, and the prime minister's statement demonstrated his lack of comprehension of the threat. He suggested that India needed to respond militarily to the nature of the threat.

Responding to the criticism, Jaishankar said, "I am troubled as a citizen of India when I see somebody drooling over China and being dismissive about India."

Further hitting out at the former Congress president, Jaishankar rubbished Gandhi's allegations of India "being scared of China". "Rahul Gandhi talks admiringly of China and describes the country as 'harmony', he says China is the greatest manufacturer and says 'Make In India' won't work'," the EAM said.

The recent exchange between Gandhi and Jaishankar underscores the importance of a united and coherent response to the challenge posed by China.

The Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China has been the site of frequent clashes and standoffs in recent years, and tensions remain high. India has been working to strengthen its military capabilities in response to the threat from China, but it also needs to find ways to engage with China diplomatically to avoid escalation.