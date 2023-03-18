When Panda huggers try…, EAM Jaishankar taunts Rahul Gandhi for ‘China threat’ remarks1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:48 PM IST
I am troubled as a citizen of India when I see somebody drooling over China and being dismissive about India, Jaishankar said
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a dig at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently commented that the minister “does not understand" the threat that China poses to India. While speaking at an India Today event, EAM commented “when Panda huggers try to be China hawks... it doesn't fly".
