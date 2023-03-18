Rahul Gandhi, speaking to the Indian Journalists' Association in London, expressed concern about the Indian government's response to China's military aggression on the Line of Actual Control. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that “nobody has entered Indian territory" and said it was an invitation for China to repeat its aggression. Gandhi added that the government did not understand the actual threat from China, and the prime minister's statement demonstrated his lack of comprehension of the threat. He suggested that India needed to respond militarily to the nature of the threat.