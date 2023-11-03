Delhi, NCR air pollution is at dangerous and poisonous levels and has been affecting people with irritation in the eyes and pain in the throat.

Delhi air pollution reached alarming levels on Friday morning as the city was engulfed in smog with visibility going down to 500 metres and AQI levels recording very close to the ‘500’ mark on the index, triggering possibilities of allergies and infections among Delhiites. Principal Director and Chest and Respiratory Diseases specialist at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dr. Sandeep Nayar said air pollution this severe, “when goes into a human body" will “affect every organ". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the level of air pollution in Delhi is dangerous and poisonous and can result in irritation in the eyes and pain in the throat.

“This is a dangerous level. This is a gas chamber. If you go out, there is irritation in the eyes and pain in the throat of everyone. Our OPD has shot up 20–30 percent. When the poisonous air goes into the body, it will affect every organ...We will have to go out to work. For this, cover yourself and wear masks...Take a healthy diet and hydrate yourself," said Dr. Sandeep Nayar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Head of the medicine department at Safdarjung Hospital, Jugal Kishore said, “We are recording a surge in the number of irritative bronchitis infections. It is recommended that people suffering from respiratory issues such as chronic bronchitis and asthma take their medicines regularly and do not go out in the open unless absolutely necessary." He urged NCR residents to use air purifiers at home.

Also read: Delhi, NCR Pollution LIVE: Air 'poisonous’, expert warns of 'remodelling of lungs' in infants; odd-even may come back Senior Consultant Respiratory Critical Care Sleep Medicine at Apollo Hospital, Dr Nikhil Modi, urged people to start wearing masks and said, “Pollution has started to increase once again... The number of patients with breathing problems has increased. More people have coughs, colds, water and irritation in their eyes, and breathing problems... People of every age are affected by this...The time has come for us to use masks..."

Also read: Delhi-NCR air quality in 'severe' category for second day | Photos, videos Air quality is expected to improve as temperatures rise over the day. Delhi registered a ‘severe’ level AQI breaching danger mark and crossing ‘400’ at various locations across Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Worst air quality was recorded at Anand Vihar station, Punjabi Bagh station, and Patparganj station which recorded AQI levels of 483, 493 and 480 in the ‘severe’ category, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.