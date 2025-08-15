When will Janmashtami be celebrated in India? Check dates, times for Delhi, Bengaluru, and other cities

Krishna Janmashtami, celebrating Lord Krishna's birth, falls on August 15-16, 2025. Confusion arises over the date as Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 pm on August 15. Devotees fast, perform Nishita Puja, and engage in festivities like Dahi Handi and Raas Leela.

Janmashtami 2025: When is Krishna Janmashtami, August 15 or August 16?
Janmashtami 2025: When is Krishna Janmashtami, August 15 or August 16?

Krishna Janmashtami, also called Janmashtami, is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Shraavana or Bhadrapada. In 2025, devotees will celebrate what is believed to be the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

This year, there is some confusion over the exact date. As per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 pm on August 15 and ends at 9:34 pm on August 16. Because of this, some devotees will celebrate on August 15, while others will observe it on August 16.

Important timings (as per Drik Panchang):

Krishna Janmashtami begins on Friday, August 15, 2025

Nishita Puja: 12:06 am to 12:49 am on August 16

Dahi Handi: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Parana (as per Dharma Shastra, without Rohini Nakshatra): After 9:34 pm, August 16

Midnight Moment: 12:27 am, August 16

Moonrise (Chandrodaya): 10:43 pm, Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi starts: 11:49 pm, August 15

Ashtami Tithi ends: 9:34 pm, August 16

Rohini Nakshatra starts: 4:38 am, August 17

Rohini Nakshatra ends: 3:17 am, August 18

City-wise Nishita Puja Muhurat:

Pune: 12:17 am to 1:02 am, Aug 16

New Delhi: 12:04 am to 12:47 am, Aug 16

Chennai: 11:51 pm to 12:36 am, Aug 16

Jaipur: 12:10 am to 12:53 am, Aug 16

Hyderabad: 11:58 pm to 12:43 am, Aug 16

Gurgaon: 12:05 am to 12:48 am, Aug 16

Chandigarh: 12:06 am to 12:49 am, Aug 16

Kolkata: 11:19 pm, Aug 16 to 12:03 am, Aug 17

Mumbai: 12:20 am to 1:05 am, Aug 16

Bengaluru: 12:01 am to 12:47 am, Aug 16

Ahmedabad: 12:22 am to 1:06 am, Aug 16

Noida: 12:03 am to 12:47 am, Aug 16

How Janmashtami is Celebrated

Janmashtami is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. Devotees observe fasting, often until midnight, the believed hour of Lord Krishna’s birth. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and lights, and devotional songs and hymns are sung. 

Nishita Puja is performed at midnight, followed by offerings of sweets and fruits. In many regions, people organise Dahi Handi events, recreating Krishna’s playful acts of stealing butter. Dramatic enactments of Krishna’s childhood, known as Raas Leela, are performed, and communities come together to celebrate with prayers, music, and festivities.

