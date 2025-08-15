When will Janmashtami be celebrated in India? Check dates, times for Delhi, Bengaluru, and other cities

Krishna Janmashtami, also called Janmashtami, is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Shraavana or Bhadrapada. In 2025, devotees will celebrate what is believed to be the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
This year, there is some confusion over the exact date. As per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 pm on August 15 and ends at 9:34 pm on August 16. Because of this, some devotees will celebrate on August 15, while others will observe it on August 16.
Krishna Janmashtami begins on Friday, August 15, 2025
Nishita Puja: 12:06 am to 12:49 am on August 16
Dahi Handi: Saturday, August 16, 2025
Parana (as per Dharma Shastra, without Rohini Nakshatra): After 9:34 pm, August 16
Midnight Moment: 12:27 am, August 16
Moonrise (Chandrodaya): 10:43 pm, Krishna Dashami
Ashtami Tithi starts: 11:49 pm, August 15
Ashtami Tithi ends: 9:34 pm, August 16
Rohini Nakshatra starts: 4:38 am, August 17
Rohini Nakshatra ends: 3:17 am, August 18
Pune: 12:17 am to 1:02 am, Aug 16
New Delhi: 12:04 am to 12:47 am, Aug 16
Chennai: 11:51 pm to 12:36 am, Aug 16
Jaipur: 12:10 am to 12:53 am, Aug 16
Hyderabad: 11:58 pm to 12:43 am, Aug 16
Gurgaon: 12:05 am to 12:48 am, Aug 16
Chandigarh: 12:06 am to 12:49 am, Aug 16
Kolkata: 11:19 pm, Aug 16 to 12:03 am, Aug 17
Mumbai: 12:20 am to 1:05 am, Aug 16
Bengaluru: 12:01 am to 12:47 am, Aug 16
Ahmedabad: 12:22 am to 1:06 am, Aug 16
Noida: 12:03 am to 12:47 am, Aug 16
Janmashtami is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India and among Hindu communities worldwide. Devotees observe fasting, often until midnight, the believed hour of Lord Krishna’s birth. Temples and homes are decorated with flowers and lights, and devotional songs and hymns are sung.
Nishita Puja is performed at midnight, followed by offerings of sweets and fruits. In many regions, people organise Dahi Handi events, recreating Krishna’s playful acts of stealing butter. Dramatic enactments of Krishna’s childhood, known as Raas Leela, are performed, and communities come together to celebrate with prayers, music, and festivities.