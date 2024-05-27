When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru? All details here
With many regions in the country facing intense heatwave conditions, people are now eagerly awaiting the arrival of the monsoon rains to bring much-needed relief. As per IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 31. “Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on 31st May with a model error of ±4 days," the weather office had said in its bulletin. With this anticipation is being made on the arrival of monsoon in different parts of the country.