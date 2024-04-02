Solar eclipse famously known as 'Surya Grahan' is an important celestial event for astronomers and science enthusiasts. This year, a total eclipse will grace the skies on April 8. Stargazers across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness this rare cosmic event.

Why are stargazers excited about the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse?

This year’s total eclipse will last longer, the sky will fall darker, and the sun itself will put on a much livelier show, as per a report by sciencenews.org.

As per NASA's report, the eclipse will span a longer time, have wider path coverage, and will experience heightened solar activity. Hence, viewers of this celestial event might be able to see coronal mass ejection if it takes place.

Cosmic fans all over the world are headed to the United States with flight bookings on the highest during this time to witness the astronomical spectacle from the air. This Solar Eclipse will make the daytime sun go dark on this significant day.

Cosmic lovers in India will not be able to view this event. However, Total Solar Eclipse will be visible in various countries including the United States, Mexico, Canada, and other parts of North America.

When will the solar eclipse be visible in India?

In 2031, the Annular Solar Eclipse on May 21 will be visible across several Indian cities. This "ring of fire" eclipse will grace the skies of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The cities of Kochi, Alappuzha, Chalakudy, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Pathanamthitta, Painavu, Gudalur (Theni), Theni, Madurai, Ilaiyangudi, Karaikudi, and Vedaranyam, will witness the 2031 solar eclipse.

The 2031 Annular Solar Eclipse will witness a maximum eclipse covering around 28.87 percent of the Sun.

It is advisable to avoid looking directly at the sun during a Solar Eclipse as it is unsafe and can cause damage to the eyes. Specialised eye protection for solar viewing must be worn to have a view of the astronomical event.

