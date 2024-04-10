Where does best innovation happen? Not in stand-alone labs, some companies say
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Apr 2024, 09:21 PM IST
SummaryAs businesses consider how to tackle generative AI, the once trendy idea of a startup-style innovation group is fading for some.
Some companies are moving away from the idea that stand-alone, startup-style labs are the best way to drive innovation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less