Where is Kadamakkudy? How to get there? Kerala's suburb that is on Anand Mahindra's bucket list

Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group Chairman, known for his witty statements on social media is making headlines again but this time he is promoting Kerala's tourist spot “Kadamakkudy.” Listing Kerala's suburb on his bucket list, he suggested that it is one of the most beautiful villages on earth.

In a post on X, the 70-year-old entrepreneur said, “Kadamakkudy in Kerala. Often listed amongst the most beautiful villages on earth…”

Ahead of his business trip to Kochi in December this year, the business tycoon said that the location is half hour drive away from the place he is scheduled to visit. He added, “On my bucket list for this December, since I’m scheduled to be on a business trip to Kochi, which is just a half hour away…”

How to travel to Kadamakkudy? Kadamakkudy, a picturesque cluster of islands, lies scattered across the serene backwaters in the suburbs of Kochi, within Ernakulam district.

Here's all you need to know about the scenic location ‘Kadamakkudy’ with picturesque landscape and how to get there. According to Kerala Tourism, Kadamakkudy island is easily accessible and is linked by road to Varappuzha town on the National Highway-66.

Incredible India website states, “Just a short 15 kilometers from the bustling city of Kochi in Kerala's Ernakulam district lies the cluster of islands known as Kadamakkudy.” The best time to visit this place is between October and March.

Best attractions of Kadamakkudy These fourteen islands in total feature backwaters, paddy fields, fish farming, toddy tapping and other rural activities, besides magnificent rustic village scenes. A perfect spot to escape from hustle and bustle of urban life, its best attractions are ancient Roman Catholic Church named “St George's Forane Church,” historical site “Vallarpadam Basilica” and “Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary.”

