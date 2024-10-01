‘Whether it be temple, dargah, it has to go…,’ says Supreme Court on bulldozer action; ’demolition can’t be…’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asserted that both temples and dargahs may be subject to removal if deemed unsafe and that the demolitions can’t be used to curb crimes.

The apex court bench of Bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan was hearing pleas assailing bulldozer and demolition actions undertaken by authorities in relation to houses of persons accused of crimes.

Whether it be temple, dargah, it has to go...public safety is paramount.

Juctice Gavai also said that ‘demolition can't be carried out merely because someone is an accused or convict.’ “Also, consider, there should be a narrow window...even before orders for demolition are passed,” he said, according to legal news agency LiveLaw