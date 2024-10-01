‘Whether it be temple, dargah, it has to go…,’ says Supreme Court on bulldozer action; ’demolition can’t be…’

Justice Gavai emphasised public safety, stating that temples and dargahs can be demolished if unsafe. He clarified that demolitions shouldn't occur solely based on accusations or convictions. The Supreme Court is reviewing actions taken against properties linked to criminal suspects.

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Many illegal structures erected in the reserved forest area in Assam’s Goalpara district were razed using bulldozers and other earth moving vehicles on Monday. (Representational image)
Many illegal structures erected in the reserved forest area in Assam’s Goalpara district were razed using bulldozers and other earth moving vehicles on Monday. (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asserted that both temples and dargahs may be subject to removal if deemed unsafe and that the demolitions can’t be used to curb crimes.

The apex court bench of Bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan was hearing pleas assailing bulldozer and demolition actions undertaken by authorities in relation to houses of persons accused of crimes.

Whether it be temple, dargah, it has to go...public safety is paramount.

Juctice Gavai also said that ‘demolition can't be carried out merely because someone is an accused or convict.’ “Also, consider, there should be a narrow window...even before orders for demolition are passed,” he said, according to legal news agency LiveLaw

(This is a developing story. Please check for updates)

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 12:53 PM IST
