Indian laws made little progress in removing possible gender inequities last year, with women in the country possessing only 74.4% of the rights that men have on several parameters related to their freedom at the workplace, showed a new report by the World Bank. Globally, women have 77.1% of the legal rights that men have, up just half a percentage point from the 2021 score. India’s score was unchanged as no new reforms were enacted.

While gender laws have come a long way, the pace of new reforms to address gender inequity globally hit a 20-year low in 2022, the report released on Thursday said. The report, titled, “Women, Business, and the Law" evaluates laws and regulations affecting women's economic participation in 190 economies based on eight indicators: mobility, workplace, pay, marriage, parenthood, entrepreneurship, assets, and pension. It identifies and advocates for the reform of discriminatory laws.

On each indicator, the report uses a set of questions to assess the gender equity in laws, and assigns an indicator score based on that. The average score of the eight indicators gives the country’s overall score. A country gets the score of 100 if women enjoy all rights that men do, and zero if they have none.

It must be noted that an absent provision may not always imply a discriminatory law, but may in some cases mean that there is no law explicitly mandating equal treatment.

Globally, more than 90 million women of working age (age 18-64) have gained legal equality in the last decade, but nearly 2.4 billion women of this age group live in countries that do not grant them the same rights as men, the annual report said.

The marginal increase in the global average score came because of 34 gender-related reforms or changes to the law enacted in 18 of the 190 countries assessed by the World Bank. This was the lowest number since 2001, the report said. At the current pace, it would take at least 50 years to approach legal gender equality everywhere, the report said.

Most of the new reforms focused on increasing paid leave for parents and fathers, and mandating equal pay. India’s overall score of 74.4 is lower than the global average but is higher than the average of all lower-middle income economies.

Only 14 economies, all of which are high-income, have laws granting women the same rights as men, and progress has been uneven across regions and over time. Thirteen of them are in Europe, while Canada is the 14th.

While India has a score of 100 on the “workplace" parameter, it continues to lag in terms of parental reform (score of 40). India also lags far behind in terms of equal pay, with a score of 25 compared to the global average of 70. India is one of the 93 countries out of the 190 that still do not mandate equal remuneration for work of equal value.

About 53% of countries, including India, do not have laws prohibiting gender discrimination in credit access. Nonetheless, in terms of overall progress, India has come a long way from 63.75 index points in 2000 to 74.4 points in 2022. The global score was 60.0 in 2000.