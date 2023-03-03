Which countries have most gender-equal laws?

Indian laws made little progress in removing possible gender inequities last year, with women in the country possessing only 74.4% of the rights that men have on several parameters related to their freedom at the workplace, showed a new report by the World Bank. Globally, women have 77.1% of the legal rights that men have, up just half a percentage point from the 2021 score. India’s score was unchanged as no new reforms were enacted.

