Which Indian state or Union Territory has the cheapest petrol? Here’s where prices are below ₹100/litre

Petrol prices in India continue to remain above ₹100 per litre in several cities, but some states and Union Territories still offer cheaper fuel.

According to the latest fuel price data published by LiveMint, NDTV Profit and Trade Brains, the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands currently has the cheapest petrol in India.

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Petrol in Andaman and Nicobar Islands is priced at around ₹82.46 per litre, making it the lowest fuel rate in the country and well below the ₹100-per-litre mark. The comparison is based on the latest retail selling price of petrol per litre charged to consumers across states and Union Territories.

State-wise petrol prices are determined after adding the base fuel price, central excise duty, dealer commission, transportation charges and state-level VAT. Since every state imposes different taxes on fuel, petrol prices vary sharply across India.

According to Trade Brains’ latest fuel price comparison, several northeastern states and smaller Union Territories continue to maintain petrol prices below ₹100 per litre. Arunachal Pradesh currently sells petrol at around ₹90-91 per litre, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have rates close to ₹92-93 per litre. Himachal Pradesh also remains below the ₹100 mark, with petrol prices hovering around ₹94-95 per litre.

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Here is a comparison of petrol prices in some Indian states and Union Territories:

State/UT Petrol Price (Approx.) Andaman and Nicobar Islands ₹ 82.46/litre Arunachal Pradesh ₹ 90-91/litre Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu ₹ 92-93/litre Himachal Pradesh ₹ 94-95/litre Delhi ₹ 102/litre Karnataka ₹ 104-105/litre Maharashtra (Mumbai) ₹ 107/litre Andhra Pradesh ₹ 109-110/litre Kerala ₹ 108-109/litre

Why petrol prices vary across Indian states On the other hand, several major states and metro cities continue to witness significantly higher fuel prices. According to Reuters, petrol prices in New Delhi crossed ₹102 per litre after oil marketing companies revised rates upward following rising international crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Mumbai remains one of the costliest fuel markets in India, with petrol prices staying above ₹107 per litre. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also continue to record some of the highest fuel prices in the country, with rates touching nearly ₹110 per litre in some cities, according to Trade Brains and NDTV Profit.

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LiveMint and NDTV Profit have noted that India follows a dynamic fuel pricing system under which petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 AM. Introduced in 2017, the system links domestic fuel prices to global crude oil rates and currency exchange fluctuations.

Experts cited by several publications have pointed out that state VAT remains the single biggest reason behind fuel price differences across India. Regions with lower local taxes, such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, continue to benefit from comparatively cheaper petrol rates.

While fuel prices remain elevated in most Indian metros, the latest comparison confirms that petrol is still available below ₹100 per litre in several smaller states and Union Territories, with Andaman and Nicobar Islands remaining the cheapest place in India to buy petrol.

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About the Author Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on ...Read More ✕ Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on how digital products and platforms shape everyday life. Her reporting explores startup ecosystems, digital platforms, creator economy trends, AI-driven consumer shifts, and changing patterns in how people work, spend, communicate, and consume content. She is particularly interested in stories at the intersection of business, technology, and culture, with an emphasis on making fast-moving digital trends accessible and relatable.



Before joining Mint, she covered startups, entrepreneurship, venture capital, and technology for Outlook Business, reporting on business trends, emerging innovation, and India’s evolving startup landscape. She also worked with AIM Media House covering similar beats in the startup and digital economy space. She began her journalism career reporting city, civic, and human-interest stories for The Times of India and The Hindu before moving into business and technology journalism. Her work spans consumer internet trends, digital culture, AI products, and the evolving relationship between people and digital platforms in India.



While her core beat lies in tech, AI, business, and startups, she is not confined to a single niche and often explores stories across these interconnected domains.

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