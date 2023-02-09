Travellers often book airplane seats with a specific purpose in mind, but safety is often not on the prioeity list. Although the question we can ask is; Is there a seat that can keep them the safest in the event of a crash?

Aviation specialist Doug Drury from Central Queensland University has analysed different seating options and has concluded that the middle seat is the safest option in the case of a plane crash.

Physics behind the safest seat

"The middle seats are safer than the window or aisle seats, as you might expect, because of the buffer provided by having people on either side," professor Drury said to the Conversation.

He noted that sitting next to an exit row can ensure a quick exit if there is an emergency, except in case if there is a fire.

The catch

Not all middle seats are equally safe, there is a catch. Drury explained, "Wings of a plane store fuel, so this disqualifies the middle exit rows as the safest row option."

"At the same time, being closer to the front means you'll be impacted before those in the back, which leaves us with the last exit row," he added.

Drury went on to state that the safest seat may vary slightly depending on the type and size of aircraft, but the physics of flying remains the same.

According to the US National Safety Council's analysis of census data, the odds of dying in a plane are about 1 in 205,552, compared to 1 in 102 in a car.