Which Ukrainian areas does Russia's Vladimir Putin want in peace deal?

President Donald Trump 's face-to-face high-stakes summit with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday could determine the fate of European security as well as the trajectory of the war in Ukraine. The exclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky already deals a heavy blow to the West’s policy of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Speculation has intensified over which territories Russian President Vladimir Putin may seek to retain — and which, if any, he might be willing to relinquish. Reports suggest a proposal was quietly presented to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting in Moscow, involving a Ukrainian withdrawal from the remaining parts of Donetsk and Luhansk in exchange for a ceasefire.

Is Donetsk at the centre of the latest proposal? The Donetsk and Luhansk regions, collectively known as the Donbas, have been the focal point of Russian ambitions since 2014. Under the reported plan, Kyiv would concede the remaining territory in Donetsk still under Ukrainian control.

However, recent developments on the ground have complicated the picture. In the past week, Russian forces have made advances to the northeast of Dobropilia, prompting concern that the areas under discussion are already shifting. While Ukrainian officials have described these movements as minor infiltrations, other local sources warn that months of sustained Russian pressure have exposed weaknesses along the front. Reinforcements have since been dispatched to the region.

Advertisement

What about Kherson and Zaporizhzhia? Beyond the Donbas, questions remain over Russia’s intentions for Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — two regions partially occupied since the 2022 invasion. Moscow currently controls around two-thirds of each, but Zaporizhzhia city and large swathes of Kherson remain in Ukrainian hands.

Would Putin agree to withdraw from these Ukrainian-held areas? There is no clear answer. For Kyiv, ceding such territory would mean surrendering significant population centres and industrial hubs, effectively handing Russia a stronger platform for future offensives. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that giving up land would only embolden Moscow, citing the annexation of Crimea in 2014 as a precedent for further aggression.

Has Putin scaled back his war aims? Some observers interpreted the Moscow meeting as a sign that Putin might be willing to compromise. Yet the Kremlin’s stance appears unchanged. Russia’s constitution now includes all four partially occupied Ukrainian regions — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia — as part of its territory, underscoring Moscow’s maximalist goals.

Advertisement

Even if Donetsk were the only immediate demand, the political and logistical implications for Kyiv would be severe. Tens of thousands of civilians and troops would have to leave, many of whom might refuse. Conducting such an evacuation during active Russian advances would be near-impossible.

Could there be a territorial ‘swap’? In theory, Moscow could offer to relinquish other occupied areas in exchange. But in practice, options are limited. Russian forces hold only small strips of land along the northern border near Sumy and Kharkiv — areas the Kremlin labels as “buffer zones” from its recent, largely unsuccessful incursions.

Ukrainian officials note that these areas are themselves Ukrainian territory and represent a negligible concession compared to the vast tracts of land Russia seeks to annex permanently.