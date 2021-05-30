White goods makers eye price hikes on surging input costs

Prices of critical commodities such as copper, plastics, steel, and aluminum used in the white goods industry touched multi-year highs in the second half of the last financial year prompting price hikes earlier this year. Copper, steel, aluminum prices were up 44%, 38%, 22%, and respectively, brokerage Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities said in a report on the sector earlier this month. “This took a toll on companies’ gross margins in the third quarter and fourth quarter of FY21. All companies reported a margin decline of 2–5% in the second half of FY21," it added.