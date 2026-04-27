White House Correspondents’ dinner attack suspect charged with attempted assassination of Trump

Cole Tomas Allen, 31-year-old man, has been charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump following an alleged attack at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ dinner.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday (April 27) after being taken into custody during Saturday night’s incident, which triggered panic at the high-profile political event. Guests were seen taking cover under tables as security forces responded and shots were fired.

Allen is being represented by lawyers from the federal defender’s office and appeared in a blue jail uniform during the hearing. He did not enter a plea.

Federal charges filed Prosecutors said Allen faces multiple charges, including attempted assassination, transport of a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities also confirmed that an officer wearing a bullet-resistant vest was struck during the incident but is expected to recover.

Allen remains in federal custody in Washington as proceedings continue.

Alleged message and possible motive Investigators are examining a message allegedly sent by Allen to family members shortly before the attack. In it, he reportedly referred to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin” and referenced grievances linked to Trump administration policies.

Officials said no formal motive has been established, but the message, along with social media activity and family interviews, is being treated as key evidence in understanding his mindset.

Movement and planning under scrutiny According to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Allen travelled by train from California to Chicago and then to Washington ahead of the incident.

He reportedly checked into the hotel hosting the gala dinner as a guest, despite heightened security measures at the venue.

Background of the suspect Records indicate Allen is a highly educated tutor and amateur video game developer. A social media profile linked to him suggests he worked part-time for several years at a company providing admissions counselling and test preparation services for students.

Ongoing investigation Authorities continue to review digital communications, travel history, and witness statements as part of an expanding federal investigation into the attack and potential wider security implications.

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