Trump Administration delays tariffs until August 1, extends July 9 deadline

Delay of July 9 tariff deadline At a White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump would sign an executive order delaying the broader implementation of tariff hikes from July 9 to August 1. She added that letters to 12 other countries would be issued in the coming days and posted publicly on Truth Social.

“These letters are not negotiated settlements,” Leavitt said. “They are President Trump’s direct communication of tariff rates to each trading partner. We’re continuing to create tailor-made trade plans for every country on this planet.”

The three-week window before the August 1 tariff implementation is being treated by the administration as an informal extension of the 90-day negotiating period that began in April when Trump first announced sweeping tariff plans on what he called “Liberation Day.”

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25% tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea, escalating trade tensions with two of the United States' key allies in Asia. The new tariffs, which take effect on August 1, come amid what the White House calls an effort to correct long-standing trade imbalances and enforce "reciprocal" trade practices.

Trump unveiled the tariffs in formal letters addressed to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, which were posted on his Truth Social account. In them, Trump warned both leaders against retaliating with their own tariff hikes.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 25% that we charge,” Trump wrote.

The letters also emphasized that the tariffs were being imposed unilaterally as part of Trump’s “tailor-made” approach to each country’s trading relationship with the U.S.