White House post on ‘Superman Trump’ takes social media by storm: ‘Quickly fly to Jeffrey Epstein's island’

The White House on Thursday shared an edited photo of US President Donald Trump dressed as Superman. The social media post comes ahead of the US release of director James Gunn's superhero movie — Superman.

In a post on X, the White House stated, “The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American way. Superman Trump.”

Superman movie The latest film from Warner Bros Pictures will hit the big screens in the United States on July 11. The first film in the DC Universe produced by DC Studios features Clark Kent as the lead, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced. The second reboot of the Superman film series is based on the superhero character from DC Comics.

Social media reaction The photo of “Superman Trump” is doing the rounds on social media and has amassed over 1.2 million views and a number of reactions.

A user wrote, “So he can quickly fly to Jeffrey Epstein's island?”

Another user remarked, “That awkward moment when even Germany thinks you're Hitler...”

A third user joked, “Amazing. A new age of heroes is among us all.”

A fourth user quipped, “Never leaving this app no matter how psycho the owner gets.”

A fifth comment read, “If he believed in Truth and Justice the Epstein files would be released and the list would be in jail.”

A sixth user stated, “If you're for Truth and Justice, then where's the Epstein list?”

Epstein files update Recently, the US Department of Justice and the FBI made public observations linked to the Epstein case. Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a so-called “client list” that implicates high-profile individuals, according to investigating agencies. As per the findings, Epstein committed suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein files controversy gained traction after Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel's comments resurfaced.