White House press pool protests Trump’s media restrictions: Why was it formed?

The White House press pool has become the latest flashpoint in US President Donald Trump's escalating battle with the media, after journalists declined to cover him in protest against restrictions imposed on several news organisations.

The development comes as the White House launched ‘Trump TV’, a 24-hour streaming platform dedicated to presidential content and announcements.

In a post on X, the White House announced the platform's launch, saying it would stream content around the clock, including past presidential moments, announcements and updates from the administration.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the purpose of the White House press pool? ⌵ The White House press pool serves to provide news organisations and the public with regular information and updates about the president's activities, allowing a small group of journalists to cover him directly. 2 Why was the White House press pool established? ⌵ The White House press pool was created during Eisenhower's presidency to manage limited space for journalists covering the president, ensuring that information from events was still communicated to a wider audience. 3 How does the White House press pool function? ⌵ The White House press pool operates by designating a rotating group of journalists who cover the president's activities and distribute footage and reports to other media outlets, ensuring broad access to presidential events. 4 What changes has the Trump administration made to the White House press pool? ⌵ The Trump administration has taken control of selecting press pool members, adding positions for secondary television and print reporters and eliminating dedicated wire positions, often favoring conservative outlets for these roles. 5 Why is the current dispute between Trump and certain news outlets significant? ⌵ The dispute raises important questions about press access and First Amendment rights, as it challenges the government's authority to exclude media based on their coverage and affects how presidential activities are reported to the public.

The conflict has now moved into the courts, with CNN, MS NOW and Politico suing the Trump administration after being barred from the White House, according to the media reports.

Trump announced on Truth Social on Friday(September 18) that CNN, MS NOW and Politico had been banned from the White House.

He said the decision was a result of what he described as their “fake news” reporting and warned that other media organisations could face similar treatment.

What is the White House press pool? The White House press pool is a designated group of reporters, broadcast journalists and still photographers who cover the US president and travel with him.

The pool provides news organisations and the public with regular information, photographs, video and reporting on the president's activities.

The pool, therefore, allows a limited group of journalists to cover the president directly and share information with the wider media.

According to Seth Stern, chief of advocacy at the Freedom of the Press Foundation, the press pool effectively serves as the “eyes and ears” of the public inside the White House, CNBC reported.

Why was the White House press pool created? The White House press pool was created during the presidency of Dwight D Eisenhower to address a practical problem: there was not enough physical space for every journalist who wanted to cover the president, as per CNN.

When the president travels or holds events in confined spaces, only a limited number of reporters, photographers and broadcasters can accompany him.

A pool system allows a smaller group to represent the wider press corps while ensuring that information and material from presidential events can be distributed to other news organisations.

The pool includes journalists from various media outlets.