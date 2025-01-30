Who are Evgenia Shishkova, Vadim Naumov: All about world champion Russian skaters onboard crashed Washington DC plane

Washington DC plane crash: Ace Russian skaters were on board a US passenger jet that met a fatal crash in Washington DcC on Wednesday. According to Russian news agencies, the world champion couple Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who won the 1994 pairs title, were on the plane carrying 60 passengers.

While approaching Reagan National Airport, the American Airlines Group Inc. regional aircraft collided midair with a military helicopter on Wednesday evening and crashed into the river near Washington DC. On Thursday, rescue boats were spotted searching through the waters of the Potomac River for the wreckage of the plane.

A former pair skater Inna Volyanskaya, who competed for the Soviet Union, was also among the passengers, Russian agencies reported. In a post on X, US Figure Skating informed that members of the US figure-skating community were also onboard, who were returning from the national championships in Wichita.

Reacting over the tragic incident, US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said, “The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time." He added, “It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn.”

Regional jet collides with military helicopter In addition to the passengers there were 4 crew members onboard Flight 5342 which departed from Wichita, Kansas. The flight reportedly struck Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter that had three military personnel on board.

Despite search and rescue operation's prompt response that worked through the night to retrieve any survivors, no one was found alive. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief John Donnelly said, “At this point, we don’t believe that there are any survivors from this accident,” Bloomberg reported. He added, “These responders found extremely frigid conditions. They found heavy wind. They found ice on the water, and they’ve operated all night in those conditions.”

Clear weather conditions US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Thursday said, "Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely," AFP reported. In the tragic accident, it is suspected that all passengers aboard both aircraft might have been killed. According to authorities, the Wednesday night collision occurred in clear weather conditions.