World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus narrowly escaped an aerial bombardment at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen on Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of at least two people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, he informed, “Our mission to negotiate the release of @UN staff detainees and to assess the health and humanitarian situation in #Yemen concluded today. We continue to call for the detainees' immediate release."

He added, “As we were about to board our flight from Sana’a, about two hours ago, the airport came under aerial bombardment. One of our plane’s crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport. The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge — just a few meters from where we were — and the runway were damaged. We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave. My UN and @WHO colleagues and I are safe." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took to social media and condemned the attack. In his post, he informed that, “A UN Humanitarian Air Service crew member was also injured when the airport was hit. A high-level UN delegation, headed by WHO Director-General @DrTedros, was at the airport when the strikes occurred. The delegation had just concluded discussions on the humanitarian situation in Yemen and the release of UN and other detained personnel."