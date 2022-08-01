WHO clarifies earlier statement on monkeypox link with gay sex2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 03:59 PM IST
- The WHO has issued a clarification on its earlier statement linking monkeypox to gay sex
The World Health Organization (WHO) clarified its earlier statement that a vast majority of cases of monkeypox are among men who have intercourse with the same sex, triggering a hoax demonizing the LGBTQ community. In its public health advisory, the WHO stated that the risk of monkeypox is not just limited to them.