The World Health Organization (WHO) clarified its earlier statement that a vast majority of cases of monkeypox are among men who have intercourse with the same sex, triggering a hoax demonizing the LGBTQ community . In its public health advisory, the WHO stated that the risk of monkeypox is not just limited to them.

In its earlier statement, the WHO had said that a few monkeypox cases in the outbreak were reported in health clinics located in the LGBTQ communities.

The WHO said on Monday that anyone who has close contact with someone who is infected with monkeypox is at risk. "It is important to note that the risk of monkeypox is not limited to men who have sex with men. Anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious is at risk," the WHO said.

"However, given that the virus is being identified in these communities, learning about monkeypox will help ensure that as few people as possible are affected and that the outbreak can be stopped," the WHO's public health advice read.

With the fresh statement, the WHO has clarified that monkeypox can spread from close physical contact regardless of any sexual orientation or race. It said that the LGBTQs are not the "spreaders" of the monkeypox virus.

‘CAN CATCH IT FROM ANYONE SHOWING SYMPTOMS’

The health organization said that monkeypox can spread of people have close physical contact with someone who is showing symptoms of the virus.

"You can catch monkeypox if you have close physical contact with someone who is showing symptoms. This includes touching and being face-to-face", said WHO's public health advice.

"Monkeypox can spread during close skin-to-skin contact during sex, including kissing, touching, oral and penetrative sex with someone who has symptoms. Avoid having close contact with anyone who has symptoms," added the advice.

WHAT DID WHO SAY ABOUT MONKEYPOX AND GAY SEX?

In its highest level of alert, the WHO had earlier declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

"Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners," Tedros told a media briefing in Geneva.

"Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus," he added.