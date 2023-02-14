Marburg disease outbreak: The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease in Equatorial Guinea saying that the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the tiny Western African country. In a statement on Monday, WHO confirmed the epidemic after samples from Equatorial Guinea were sent to a lab in Senegal.

“Marburg is highly infectious. Thanks to the rapid and decisive action by the Equatorial Guinean authorities in confirming the disease, emergency response can get to full steam quickly so that we save lives and halt the virus as soon as possible," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Here is all you need to know about the highly infectious Marburg disease

What is Marburg disease?

Marburg virus disease is a highly virulent disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88%. It is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease.

How does Marburg disease spread?

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, or surfaces, like contaminated bed sheets.

Symptoms of Marburg disease

Illness caused by Marburg virus begins abruptly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Many patients develop severe haemorrhagic symptoms within seven days.

Is there any vaccine to treat Marburg disease

There are no authorized vaccines or drugs to treat Marburg, but rehydration treatment to alleviate symptoms can improve the chances of survival.

When was Marburg virus first identified?

The rare virus was first identified in 1967 after it caused simultaneous outbreaks of disease in laboratories in Marburg, Germany and Belgrade, Serbia.

In a 2004 outbreak in Angola, Marburg killed 90% of 252 people infected. Last year, there were two reported Marburg deaths in Ghana.