Monkeypox is now public health emergency of international concern | Know causes, symptoms, treatment

  • World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has determined that the rising cases of mpox in African countries have made it a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations.

Riya R Alex
Published15 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
WHO: Monkeypox (mpox) symptoms include fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes.
WHO: Monkeypox (mpox) symptoms include fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes.(AFP)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox (mpox) as a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations due to the growing number of cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other African countries.

What is monkeypox?

Mpox is a zoonosis disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. According to WHO, smallpox was eradicated in 1980 whereas mpox continues to occur in central and west Africa. Due to the nature of transmission of this disease, cases are often found close to tropical rainforests. Animals such as squirrels, Gambian pouched rats, dormice, different species of monkeys and others are also carriers of this virus.

 

Also Read | WHO declares Mpox a global public health emergency for second time in 2 years

Causes

The monkeypox is a disease with similar but less severe symptoms like smallpox caused by monkeypox virus, an orthopoxvirus. Apart from human-to-animal contact, the disease also spreads from humans to humans. According to WHO, mpox can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets, and through contaminated objects.

 

Also Read | 25-year-old ‘gives up’ due to health condition, feels motivated after post

Diagnosis

The best measures to diagnose this virus are samples taken directly from the rash – skin, fluid or crusts, or biopsy wherever it is feasible. Antigen and antibody detection methods may not be useful as they do not distinguish between orthopoxviruses, WHO said.

 

Symptoms

Common symptoms of mpox include fever, an extensive rash and swollen lymph nodes. According to WHO, it is important to distinguish mpox from other illnesses such as chickenpox, measles, bacterial skin infections, scabies, syphilis and medication-associated allergies.

The incubation period of mpox can range from 5 to 21 days. The severe stage of illness usually lasts 1 to 3 days with symptoms including fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, and an intense lack of energy. The next stage of the disease is the skin eruption stage that lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

According to WHO, mortality rate has varied between 0 and 11% in documented cases, and has been higher among young children.

 

Also Read | GST likely to be reduced on health and life insurance premiums: Report

Treatment

Treatment of mpox (monkeypox) patients is supportive dependent on the symptoms. Various therapeutics that may be effective against mpox are being developed and tested.

Prevention

WHO suggests raising awareness in communities and educating health workers to prevent infection and stop transmission of mpox. Close contact with infected people or contaminated materials should be avoided. People should use gloves and other personal protective clothing and equipment to protect themselves in the infected areas.

Contact with sick or dead animals should be avoided, and all foods containing animal meat or parts need to be properly cooked before eating.

The reason why people have become more susceptible to mpox is the termination of routine smallpox vaccination, which offered some cross-protection in the past, WHO said. Populations who were vaccinated against smallpox in childhood may have some remaining protection against mpox, according to WHO. Apart from smallpox vaccines, there are 3 vaccines against mpox, available in limited quantities.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 11:08 AM IST
HomeNewsMonkeypox is now public health emergency of international concern | Know causes, symptoms, treatment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue