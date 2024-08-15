The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared monkeypox (mpox) as a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations due to the growing number of cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other African countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is monkeypox? Mpox is a zoonosis disease that is transmitted from animals to humans. According to WHO, smallpox was eradicated in 1980 whereas mpox continues to occur in central and west Africa. Due to the nature of transmission of this disease, cases are often found close to tropical rainforests. Animals such as squirrels, Gambian pouched rats, dormice, different species of monkeys and others are also carriers of this virus.

Causes The monkeypox is a disease with similar but less severe symptoms like smallpox caused by monkeypox virus, an orthopoxvirus. Apart from human-to-animal contact, the disease also spreads from humans to humans. According to WHO, mpox can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets, and through contaminated objects.

Diagnosis The best measures to diagnose this virus are samples taken directly from the rash – skin, fluid or crusts, or biopsy wherever it is feasible. Antigen and antibody detection methods may not be useful as they do not distinguish between orthopoxviruses, WHO said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Symptoms Common symptoms of mpox include fever, an extensive rash and swollen lymph nodes. According to WHO, it is important to distinguish mpox from other illnesses such as chickenpox, measles, bacterial skin infections, scabies, syphilis and medication-associated allergies.

The incubation period of mpox can range from 5 to 21 days. The severe stage of illness usually lasts 1 to 3 days with symptoms including fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, and an intense lack of energy. The next stage of the disease is the skin eruption stage that lasts for 2 to 4 weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to WHO, mortality rate has varied between 0 and 11% in documented cases, and has been higher among young children.

Treatment Treatment of mpox (monkeypox) patients is supportive dependent on the symptoms. Various therapeutics that may be effective against mpox are being developed and tested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prevention WHO suggests raising awareness in communities and educating health workers to prevent infection and stop transmission of mpox. Close contact with infected people or contaminated materials should be avoided. People should use gloves and other personal protective clothing and equipment to protect themselves in the infected areas.

Contact with sick or dead animals should be avoided, and all foods containing animal meat or parts need to be properly cooked before eating.