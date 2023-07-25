WHO identities first case MERS-CoV in UAE this year

The patient rushed to the hospital on 8 June with symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath where he was confirmed MERS-CoV positive. As a part of surveillance and contact tracing, authorities have identified 108 immediate contacts of the case who are being monitored for being exposed to the MERS-CoV patient. However, no secondary case was identified. The case has no family members or household contacts identified in the UAE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}