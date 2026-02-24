Who is Abigail Spanberger, the Virginia Governor delivering Democrats’ response to Trump’s State of the Union address?

Democrats have chosen Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to deliver the party’s official response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, elevating a former intelligence officer turned swing-state leader to a national platform.

From CIA officer to governor Born on August 7, 1979, in New Jersey, Spanberger moved frequently as a child before her family settled in Virginia. A graduate of the University of Virginia, she later earned an MBA through a joint program between GISMA Business School and Purdue University.

Advertisement

Spanberger began her career in federal service, working as a postal inspector before joining the Central Intelligence Agency in 2006 as a case officer. During her tenure, she focused on counterterrorism and nuclear proliferation, serving overseas including in Brussels. She left the CIA in 2014 and later worked in the private sector and in civic engagement initiatives encouraging women to run for office.

Congressional career In 2018, Spanberger flipped Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Dave Brat. She went on to serve three terms in the US House from 2019 to 2025, positioning herself as a centrist Democrat focused on national security, healthcare and cost-of-living issues.

Virginia’s first female governor In 2025, Spanberger was elected as Virginia’s 75th governor, defeating Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears. She became the state’s first female governor, a milestone in Virginia politics as the state continued its recent Democratic shift.

Advertisement

As governor, Spanberger has emphasized lowering costs for families, strengthening public schools, improving housing affordability and maintaining public safety — themes that defined her successful gubernatorial campaign.

Why Democrats chose her Party leaders view Spanberger’s double-digit victory in Virginia as proof that a disciplined, affordability-centered message can resonate beyond traditional Democratic strongholds. Her background in national security and her profile as a suburban swing-state leader also offer contrast to Trump ahead of the midterm elections.