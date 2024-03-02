In yet another incident of gruesome killing of an Indian in the US, Amarnath Ghosh who is a Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri. The incident of his killing was flagged by his friend an television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In a post on X, the actor urged the Indian Embassy and the External Minister S Jaishankar to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Who is Amarnath Ghosh?

Amarnath Ghosh was a Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer.

According to his website, he was pursuing an MFA in Dance at the Washington University in Saint Louis.

He had done his Diploma in Bharatnatyam from the Kalakshetra College of Fine Arts in Chennai.

He was recipient of Nritya Kanak Mani Saman awards from the International Dance and Music Festival New Delhi.

He was also recipient of the National scholarship for Kuchipudi, from the International Cultural Ministry, Delhi.

According to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ghosh hailed from Kolkata and both of his parents had passed away.

'Taken up the case strongly' says Indian consulate

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has condoled the demise of Indian dancer who was allegedly shot dead. The Indian mission in a statement on Friday said that it is following up the case with forensic, investigation and with police.