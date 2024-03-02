In yet another incident of gruesome killing of an Indian in the US, Amarnath Ghosh who is a Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri. The incident of his killing was flagged by his friend an television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In a post on X, the actor urged the Indian Embassy and the External Minister S Jaishankar to initiate an investigation into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Amarnath Ghosh? Amarnath Ghosh was a Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dancer.

According to his website, he was pursuing an MFA in Dance at the Washington University in Saint Louis.

He had done his Diploma in Bharatnatyam from the Kalakshetra College of Fine Arts in Chennai.

He was recipient of Nritya Kanak Mani Saman awards from the International Dance and Music Festival New Delhi.

He was also recipient of the National scholarship for Kuchipudi, from the International Cultural Ministry, Delhi.

According to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ghosh hailed from Kolkata and both of his parents had passed away.

'Taken up the case strongly' says Indian consulate The Indian Consulate in Chicago has condoled the demise of Indian dancer who was allegedly shot dead. The Indian mission in a statement on Friday said that it is following up the case with forensic, investigation and with police.

"Deep condolences to family & friends of deceased Amarnath Ghosh in StLouis, Missouri. We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support," the Indian Consulate in Chicago posted on social media platform X.

In another tweet, The Consulate General added that it is "extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh." "Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack," it wrote.

Indians reported dead in the US Apart from Gosh, as many as five Indian students were reported dead in separate incidents in the the first two months of 2024. 41-year-old Vivek Taneja also died after succumbing to assault injuries in Washington.

Vivek Saini, another Indian student who had recently earned an MBA degree in the US and was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state's Lithonia city

Last month, an Indian student, Syed Mazahir Ali, faced a brutal attack in Chicago on February 4. Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, as well as his wife in India. Last year on 23 January, Jaahnavi Kandula, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle. He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 km/h) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call. Kandula was thrown 100 feet when she was struck by the speeding police patrol vehicle. In bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer laughed about the deadly crash and dismissed any implication Dave might be at fault or that a criminal investigation was necessary. In a recent development in the case, it was ruled that the Seattle police officer Kevin Dave will not face any criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence, news agency PTI had reported citing authorities.

(With agency inputs)

