Who is Asim Munir? All you need to know about Pakistan’s controversial army chief

India-Pakistan Conflict: Asim Munir, the Chief of the Pakistan Army, has become a focal point of discussion following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. His provocative speech shortly before the attack, in which he referred to Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and reiterated ‘two-nation theory’, is widely seen as a catalyst for the violence.

Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, have linked Asim Munir’s communal and militant rhetoric to the timing and nature of the Pahalgam attack, suggesting that his statements served as a dog whistle for militant groups to escalate their operations.

Further fuelling the controversy are allegations and rumours circulating on social media about Asim Munir’s possible arrest or ouster within Pakistan’s military establishment, reflecting internal dissent or power struggles. Former Pakistani army officer Major Adil Raja has publicly accused Asim Munir of orchestrating the Pahalgam attack to consolidate personal political power, likening his ambitions to those of former military ruler Zia-ul-Haq.

Asim Munir’s warnings of a “swift and notched-up response” to any Indian military action following the Pahalgam massacre have only heightened tensions, signalling a readiness to escalate the conflict.

The situation remains volatile, with the Pahalgam attack and Asim Munir’s inflammatory rhetoric contributing to a dangerous cycle of provocation and retaliation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Here are some controversies of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Political Interference and Suppression of PTI Asim Munir has been widely criticised for intervening in Pakistan’s civilian politics despite his military role. He is accused of suppressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, including using military courts to try civilians involved in the May 9, 2023 riots following Khan’s arrest. Imran Khan has accused Munir of conspiring against him, violating neutrality agreements, and even plotting to assassinate him.

Use of Military Courts Against Civilians After the May 9 riots, Asim Munir initiated trials of civilians in military courts under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act, a move condemned by human rights groups and later struck down by Pakistan’s Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

Allegations of Threats and Intimidation During the May 9 unrest, Asim Munir allegedly threatened senior officers and warned families of those involved in the riots that if he "goes down he will take others down with him," according to former US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, though these claims were contested by Pakistani officials.

Harsh Stance on Afghan Refugees Asim Munir has been criticised for endorsing the deportation of illegal Afghan refugees despite their difficult circumstances.

Provocative Statements on Kashmir In April 2025, Asim Munir described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and emphasised religious and cultural differences between Muslims and Hindus, echoing the two-nation theory. These remarks were seen as inflammatory and aimed at rallying nationalist sentiment amid internal challenges.

Accusations of Orchestrating Terror Attacks Asim Munir was the head of Pakistan’s ISI during the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and is alleged to be the mastermind behind the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. His provocative speeches shortly before the Pahalgam attack have been linked to inciting terrorism in Kashmir.

Internal Military Unrest Munir’s leadership has faced dissent within the Pakistan Army, including forced retirements of senior officers and calls from junior officers for his resignation, partly due to failures in security and handling of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Criticism from International Figures