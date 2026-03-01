Who is Ayatollah Arafi? Iran names interim Supreme Leader following the killing of Ali Khamenei

Alireza Arafi has been named as the interim Supreme Leader of Iran, following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

"The Expediency Discernment Council has elected Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as a member of the interim leadership council," said expediency council spokesman Mohsen Dehnavi in a post on X.

The interim council, which will also include the president and the head of the judiciary, will lead the country until the Assembly of Experts "elects a permanent leader as soon as possible".

Arafi is a member of the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts, and the head of the Basij. He was the former chairman of Al-Mustafa International University, Qom Friday prayer leader and head of Iran's Seminary.

Even before Saturday's attack that killed Ali Khamenei, Arafi was long considered one of the top contenders to succeed him due to his deep institutional ties and administrative experience.