Who is Azhar Iqubal, the latest to join Season 3 of Shark Tank India? Key things to know

Azhar Iqubal expressed his motivation for joining Shark Tank India, aiming to assist participants in realising their entrepreneurial aspirations

The Sharks are poised to commence filming for the fourth phase of the upcoming season and Inshorts co-founder and CEO Azhar Iqubal is the latest entrepreneur to be featured on Shark Tank India, according to the show's official X page (previously Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a statement responding to the announcement, Iqubal expressed his motivation for joining the show, aiming to assist participants in realising their entrepreneurial aspirations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Entrepreneurial aspirations “On Shark Tank India Season 3, I want to convey to the youth of India that your background and whether you possess a degree are not significant; what matters is your hunger, discipline, and focus. If you have these qualities, I am here to support you in achieving your entrepreneurial dream," he said.

Iqubal also reflected on his journey, from leaving IIT Delhi to launch his new aggregator venture in his early 20s, Inc42 reported. He mentioned that the past decade has been an adventurous journey, helping him make a mark in the social media industry.

A dropout from IIT-Delhi, he, along with Deepit Purkayastha and Anunay Arunav, established Inshorts as a Facebook page and subsequently expanded the startup to its current size. According to reports, the startup has raised over $119 million through various funding rounds and enjoys support from investors like Tiger Global, Vy Capital, Rebright Partners, Times Internet, and others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A decade later, entering my 30s, we are now one of the largest players in our field, with 1.2 crore Indians using our apps every day," he added.

Iqubal is relatively new to the angel investment space, and as per data on Tracxn, has invested in only one start-up, Quickpay, the report added.

Season 3 begins shooting Iqubal is not the sole new face on the show this season. Earlier this month, Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato; and Ritesh Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of OYO, were also welcomed as sharks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian version of the show involves entrepreneurs presenting their ideas and businesses to the sharks in exchange for investments and mentorship.

Season 3 will air on Sony Entertainment Television and includes Aman Gupta from boAt, Amit Jain from CarDekho Group, Anupam Mittal from People Group, Namita Thapar from Emcure, and Vineeta Singh from Sugar Cosmetics as the main Sharks, as per an ANI report.

The programme is built upon the widely known concept of the show with the same title - Shark Tank USA. Season 3 of 'Shark Tank India' will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Sony Liv. The official release date for Season 3 is still to be announced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

