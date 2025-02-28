Banu Mushtaq, a celebrated writer, activist, and lawyer from Karnataka, is in the spotlight after her short story collection Heart Lamp featured in the long list of the International Booker Prize 2025.

The English translation of Heart Lamp will be available for readers in April 2025.

Reacting over the achievement, Banu Mushtaq said that it was a "tremendous honour for literature in the Kannada language" to be long-listed for the International Booker, the News Minute reported.

Meanwhile, Deepa Bhasthi called the recognition a significant moment for Kannada literature. "That the everyday experiences of South Indian women building lives under patriarchal pressures have resonated with the distinguished jury, and hopefully, will soon reach a global readership, is both humbling and affirming. It is a testament to the universality of Banu Mushtaq’s stories and to the power of translation," the News Minute quoted Deepa Bhasthi as saying.

The International Booker longlist comprises 13 authors longlisted for the first time, including Heart Lamp. Other 12 novels in the list are ‘A Leopard-Skin Hat,’' On a Woman's Madness,' ‘Perfection,’ ‘Eurotrash,’ ‘Under the Eye of the Big Bird,’ ‘Hunchback,’ ‘Small Boat,’ ‘Reservoir Bitches,’ ‘Solenoid,’ 'There's a Monster Behind the Door,' ‘On the Calculation of Volume I’ and ‘The Book of Disappearance.’ It is important to note that the shortlist of six of these books out of a total of 154 submissions worldwide will be announced on April 8.