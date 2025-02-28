Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Banu Mushtaq, a celebrated writer, activist, and lawyer from Karnataka, is in the spotlight after her short story collection Heart Lamp featured in the long list of the International Booker Prize 2025.
The International Booker longlist comprises 13 authors longlisted for the first time, including Heart Lamp. Other 12 novels in the list are ‘A Leopard-Skin Hat,’' On a Woman's Madness,' ‘Perfection,’ ‘Eurotrash,’ ‘Under the Eye of the Big Bird,’ ‘Hunchback,’ ‘Small Boat,’ ‘Reservoir Bitches,’ ‘Solenoid,’ 'There's a Monster Behind the Door,' ‘On the Calculation of Volume I’ and ‘The Book of Disappearance.’ It is important to note that the shortlist of six of these books out of a total of 154 submissions worldwide will be announced on April 8.
For the first time a Hindi novel that won the International Booker prize was in 2022, which was an English translation of Geetanjali Shree's Tomb of Sand by Daisy Rockwell.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.