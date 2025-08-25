Who is Banu Mushtaq? Row erupts as BJP leaders object to Booker Prize winner opening Mysuru Dasara festival

Some BJP leaders have triggered a row after they questioned the Karnataka government's decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author and activist Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the upcoming world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival.

Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said that she can preside over a literary event but not Dasara.

"I personally respect Banu Mushtaq for her achievement. It is acceptable when she chairs the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, but not Dasara, a Hindu religious event which starts with offering pooja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Does she have faith in Chamundeshwari Devi? Is she following our traditions?" Simha told reporters in Mysuru on Sunday.

BJP MLC and former minister CT Ravi said it is inappropriate for a person whose faith is uncertain to preside over a religious ceremony.

In a post on social media platform X, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP, said: "I personally hold respect for Banu Mushtaq madam as a writer and activist. However, her inaugurating Dasara by offering flowers and lighting the lamp to Goddess Chamundeshwari seems to be in conflict with her own religious beliefs."

He also said: "Madam needs to clarify whether she continues to follow Islam, which emphasises belief in only one God and one holy book, or whether she now believes that all paths ultimately lead to the same moksha."

On the BJP questioning Booker winner Banu Mishtaq to inaugurate Mysore Dasara festival, Karnataka minister G Parameshwara said: "It is not right to oppose this. This is not a religious issue. Dasara is a national festival."

Who is Banu Mushtaq? Banu Mushtaq received the International Booker Prize in May at a ceremony in London along with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the title from Kannada to English.

Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that International Booker Prize 2025 winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the Dasara Mahotsav on September 22, 2025.

The Mysuru Dasara celebrations traditionally begin with rituals at the Chamundi Hill temple.

"The inauguration of the world famous Dasara this year will be done by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq. Her story collection ‘Hridaya Deepa’ (Heart Lamp) got her the prize. A woman from Karnataka getting the International Booker Prize is a happy occasion," Siddaramaiah had said.

He also said: "Banu Mushtaq has come from the background of struggle for various causes, she has worked in the Raita Sangha, Kannada Chaluvali. She is a progressive thinker. Such a woman has been invited for the Dasara inauguration. I have spoken to her."

"Banu Mushtaq will be officially invited by the Mysuru district administration," the CM added.