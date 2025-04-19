Who is Bhabesh Chandra Roy? Hindu leader abducted, killed in Bangladesh

Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent leader of the Hindu community, was allegedly abducted and killed in Bangladesh. Bhabesh Chandra Roy was reportedly kidnapped from his home, taken to Dinajpur district in north Bangladesh and and beaten to death.

Body of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, 58, a resident of Basudebpur village of Dinajpur, about 330 kilometres northwest of Dhaka, was recovered on Thursday night, The Daily Star said quoting police and family members.

Who was Bhabesh Chandra Roy? Bhabesh Chandra Roy was the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad. He was also a prominent leader in the Hindu community of the area.

What happened to Bhabesh Chandra Roy? His wife has informed that he had received a call to confirm his presence at home. Shantana said the call was made by those who abducted and killed Bhabesh Chandra Roy.

About some time later, four men arrived at his residence on two bikes and kidnapped him. He was taken to Narabari village where he was thrashed.

“Approximately 30 minutes later, four men arrived on two motorcycles and allegedly abducted Bhabesh from the premises,” the report said, adding Roy was taken to Narabari village, where he was brutally assaulted.

Bhabesh Chandra Roy was unconscious when he came back home and family members rushed him to a hospital in Dinajpur. However, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The Daily Star quoted Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station, as saying that preparations were underway to file a case.

He said police are working to identify and arrest the suspects involved.