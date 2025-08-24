Who is Bobby Brazier, and why is he leaving his TV career behind to pursue a life in India?

Bobby Brazier, known for his roles in ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, is reportedly planning to take a step back from his growing television career to focus on a new spiritual chapter in his life.

The 22-year-old actor and model is said to be preparing for a move to India, where he intends to devote himself to the Hare Krishna faith for at least a year.

Bobby Brazier to step away from TV to embrace spirituality in India The decision marks a big shift for Bobby, who is the son of late reality star Jade Goody and presenter Jeff Brazier. His recent time in the spotlight has seen a rise in fame, with major storylines on ‘EastEnders’ and a memorable run on ‘Strictly’. Despite this momentum, insiders claim Bobby is eager to put acting on hold in pursuit of deeper meaning.

Reports suggest the young star turned to Hare Krishna teachings during a difficult period in his personal life, particularly following tensions with his younger brother Freddy and father Jeff. Since then, he’s embraced the faith with passion, even sharing his devotion publicly on social media. In one post, he wrote: “Chanting Hare Krsna mantra is so good my heart [sic],” reflecting his enthusiasm.

Friends have said Bobby is openly discussing his spiritual plans and encouraging others to learn more about the movement.

One source shared, “Bobby’s genuinely thrilled about the move and fully committed. While people are surprised he’s stepping back from such a promising career, he feels this is the right path for now.”

The ‘EastEnders’ team confirmed his departure earlier this year, wishing him well for what lies ahead. Although Bobby hasn’t ruled out returning to showbiz, for now, his focus will be entirely on his spiritual journey in India.

What is the Hare Krishna Movement? The Hare Krishna movement, also known as ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), is a branch of the Hindu faith focused on devotion to Lord Krishna.

Key beliefs and practices include:

1. Chanting the Maha Mantra: Repeating “Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare; Hare Rama, Hare Rama, Rama Rama, Hare Hare” is believed to purify the mind and bring one closer to God.

2. Living a Devotional Life: Followers often offer food, music, and prayers to Krishna daily, seeing Him as the supreme deity.

3. Diet and Lifestyle: Many adherents follow a vegetarian diet, wear traditional clothing, and observe moral and spiritual discipline.

4. Karma and Rebirth: The movement teaches that life is a cycle of reincarnation influenced by karma, with the ultimate goal being liberation (moksha) through pure devotion.

As Bobby embarks on this journey, he joins thousands who have sought peace and purpose through the Hare Krishna tradition.