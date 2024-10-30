Who is Dravya Dholakia? PM Modi spotted at wedding of diamond tycoon’s son in Gujarat’s Dudhala village | See photos

Dravya Dholakia, son of diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, married Jahnvi in a lavish ceremony attended by PM Modi. During the festivities, the couple sought the prime minister's blessings.

Fareha Naaz
Published30 Oct 2024, 07:55 PM IST
PM Modi attended the grand wedding of Dravya Dholakia, son of diamond tycoon Savji Dholakia, in Gujarat's Dudhala village.
PM Modi attended the grand wedding of Dravya Dholakia, son of diamond tycoon Savji Dholakia, in Gujarat’s Dudhala village.(Savji Dholakia @Instagram)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended the grand wedding ceremony of Dravya Dholakia, the son of diamond tycoon Savji Dholakia. The lavish festivities, hosted by the richest man in Surat, took place earlier this week in Gujarat's Dudhala village.

PM Modi arrived in a chopper to attend the marriage of the CEO of Dholakia Ventures. The 28-year-old businessman tied the knot with Janhvi at Het Ni Haveli in Dudhala village. Dravya Dholakia's father, who founded Hari Krishna Diamond Exports, has an estimated net worth of around 1.5 billion dollars as of 2023, equivalent to approximately 12,000 crore. Surat's diamond tycoon is known for showering his employees with lavish gifts every year on Diwali, including high-end cars and fixed deposits.

Also Read | Diamond Seeks Approval to Rebrand From Bally Sports to FanDuel

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Savji Dholakia wrote, “Today, as Dravya and Jahnvi venture on their new journey, we feel immensely blessed to have had none other than the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji join us in this moment of joy."

He added, “His presence and heartfelt blessings for the couple have filled our family with gratitude and pride. It is a day we will cherish forever, a reminder of the values we hold close—of love, unity, and tradition.”

Also Read | PM Modi says Diwali 2024 is special because ‘first time in 500 years…’

In a separate post, the diamond businessman claimed that the wedding took place after seven years of hard work. He revealed that PM Modi was invited to his son's wedding when he met with the prime minister in the national capital. He further stated that he invited PM Modi not only for the wedding but also for the‘Bharatmata Sarovar’ inauguration.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 date: When is Deepawali - October 31 or November 1?

“After seven years of hard work, today, this wedding took place without delay. When we met with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, we invited him to inaugurate Bharatmata Sarovar in Dudhala village. We had invited him for two occasions—one for the Sarovar inauguration and the other for the wedding," the post reads.

In one of the photos, the newly wedded couple Dravya and Jahnvi can be seen seeking PM Modi's blessings. PM Modi was spotted greeting the families and sitting with the bride and groom.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWho is Dravya Dholakia? PM Modi spotted at wedding of diamond tycoon’s son in Gujarat’s Dudhala village | See photos

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.