Who is Dravya Dholakia? PM Modi spotted at wedding of diamond tycoon’s son in Gujarat’s Dudhala village | See photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended the grand wedding ceremony of Dravya Dholakia, the son of diamond tycoon Savji Dholakia. The lavish festivities, hosted by the richest man in Surat, took place earlier this week in Gujarat's Dudhala village.

PM Modi arrived in a chopper to attend the marriage of the CEO of Dholakia Ventures. The 28-year-old businessman tied the knot with Janhvi at Het Ni Haveli in Dudhala village. Dravya Dholakia's father, who founded Hari Krishna Diamond Exports, has an estimated net worth of around 1.5 billion dollars as of 2023, equivalent to approximately ₹12,000 crore. Surat's diamond tycoon is known for showering his employees with lavish gifts every year on Diwali, including high-end cars and fixed deposits.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Savji Dholakia wrote, “Today, as Dravya and Jahnvi venture on their new journey, we feel immensely blessed to have had none other than the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji join us in this moment of joy."

He added, “His presence and heartfelt blessings for the couple have filled our family with gratitude and pride. It is a day we will cherish forever, a reminder of the values we hold close—of love, unity, and tradition.”

In a separate post, the diamond businessman claimed that the wedding took place after seven years of hard work. He revealed that PM Modi was invited to his son's wedding when he met with the prime minister in the national capital. He further stated that he invited PM Modi not only for the wedding but also for the‘Bharatmata Sarovar’ inauguration.

“After seven years of hard work, today, this wedding took place without delay. When we met with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, we invited him to inaugurate Bharatmata Sarovar in Dudhala village. We had invited him for two occasions—one for the Sarovar inauguration and the other for the wedding," the post reads.