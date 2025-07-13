Who is Dushyant Dave? Senior advocate and ex-Supreme Court Bar Association president quits legal profession after 48 yrs

Senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave has announced his retirement from legal practice, after 48 years. He announced his decision via a WhatsApp message.

Advertisement

"After having spent 48 glorious years at the Bar and having just celebrated my 70th wonderful birthday, I have decided to quit the profession of law," Dave shared in the message.

Dushyant Dave is 70-years-old.

Why did Dushyant Dave quit legal practice? Speaking about quitting the legal profession after over four decades, Dave said there was no specific reason for his decision except that he wants to make way for younger people, reported legal news outlet Bar and Bench.

The former Supreme Court Bar Association president also said that he will not be making any exception even if there are important matters.

Also Read | NHAI lawyer makes shocking remark after 3 die amid 40 hr traffic jam in MP

“No trigger. I am 70 now. Let young people come and do it. No I will not come back even if there is any important case. I have been thinking of hanging up my boots and spending time with my grand kids,” Bar and Bench quoted Dushyant Dave as saying.

Advertisement

Dushyant Dave's legal career Born on October 27, 1954, Dushyant Dave began his legal practice in Gujarat in 1978.

He later moved to Delhi in the mid-80s to become a top lawyer in the Supreme Court. He was designated a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1998, as per PTI.

Advocate Dave served as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association three times - 2014, 2019 and 2020.

When Dave slammed the Supreme Court Dushyant Dave is known for his outspoken criticism of the judiciary's shortcomings.

In a 2024 interview with Live Law, Dave had slammed the Supreme Court of failing to stand up to executive overreach, calling the judiciary "the weakest in modern Indian history."

Advertisement

Prior to that, in 2022, the ex-SC Bar Association president had openly discussed systemic issues in the judiciary and pushed for urgent reforms, as per Live Law.

What cases Dave handled At the beginning of his practice in Ahmedabad, Dave handled a mix of civil and constitutional matters, before moving to Delhi.