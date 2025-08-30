Who is Eric Ozario? Renowned Konkani music composer dies at 76 in Mangaluru

Eric Alexander Ozario, a pioneering figure in Konkani music and culture, passed away on Friday, August 29, at the age of 76 in Mangaluru.

According to his family, Eric had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, daughter Dr Rashmi Kiran, and son Rithesh Kiran.

Who was Eric Ozario? Eric Ozario was widely regarded as the “gurkar” of ‘Mandd Sobhann’, the cultural organisation he founded in 1986 to promote Konkani art and heritage.

Under his leadership, 'Mandd Sobhann' staged over 2,000 performances, produced more than 1,000 musical compositions, and released 26 albums.

His greatest achievement was ‘Niranthari’ — a programme featuring 1,711 singers from 44 groups singing Konkani songs non-stop for 40 hours. This initiative, conducted by his brainchild, Kalaangann, was what got his beloved language into the record books.

As a child in poverty-stricken Jeppu, Eric barely spoke Konkani. “When I did try, I was mocked at by the upper classes,” he had previously told The Times of India.

However, he eventually came to combat caste-related prejudices through his cultural work and was particularly scathing in his criticism of Mangaluru’s upper strata.

“They only talk about purity, but don’t actually do anything for the language,” he had said.

His tireless advocacy also secured Konkani's place in the curriculum by making it an optional subject in Karnataka schools.

He said the aim was to create a world between “Christian music that is largely western based, and Hindu music that is largely Indian-based”.

Ozario also argued that Konkani music has an innate dance, and that culture without a dance form is not complete. “You play a dulpod, and a Konkani person will start to dance naturally,” he said.

He played a key role in establishing 'Kalaangann', an international Konkani heritage centre in Mangaluru, which became a hub for cultural programmes and research initiatives.

A recipient of the Vishwa Konkani Kala Ratna award, his efforts brought global recognition to Konkani art through festivals such as the World Konkani Music Festival, Mandd Fest, and the Global Konkani Music Awards.