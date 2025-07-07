Who is Happy Passia? What are the criminal charges against the gangster behind 14 grenade attacks in Punjab?

Harpreet Singh, aka Happy Passia, is making headlines after reports surfaced that the wanted Khalistani terrorist will soon be extradited from the United States to India. According to an India Today report, Happy Passia will arrive at Delhi airport under tight security. Here is all you need to know about the dreaded terrorist behind 14 bomb blasts in Punjab.

Advertisement

Who is Happy Passia? United States-based Indian gangster Happy Passia, alias Jora, was arrested on April 17 from California’s Sacramento by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's ISI and is suspected of having ties with Khalistani extremist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Notably, Happy Passia originally hails from Passia village in Amritsar district. Declared as one of the most wanted criminals by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after a series of terror attacks across Punjab that targeted police stations and public institutions, he is an accused in multiple cases.

Also Read | Jaishankar meets with FBI Director Kash Patel in US

Criminal charges against Happy Passia A wanted criminal in 17 cases, he faces several charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.​

Advertisement

The NIA placed a ₹5 lakh reward on him in connection with the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack. A total of 16 grenade attacks were reported in Punjab that are linked to him. The blasts took place at police posts, religious sites, and residences of public figures, including BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

Also Read | How Tahawwur Rana helped identify key targets of 26/11 attack

It is alleged that Happy Passia provided weapons, funds, and logistical support to operatives to attack a house in Sector 10, Chandigarh on September 11 last year. He executed the strike with the help of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

Passia reportedly used a human trafficking network to illegally get into the United States in 2021 via the Mexico border.​

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)