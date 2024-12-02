Harsh Bardhan, a 26-year-old IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh, died in a road accident while heading to his first posting in Karnataka. The vehicle he was travelling in crashed after suffering a tyre burst, resulting in the young officer's death.

In a tragic incident, a probationary IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh died in a road accident while on his way to his first posting. Harsh Bardhan, the 26-year-old IPS officer, met with the fatal accident on Sunday, December 1, while heading to Karnataka’s Hassan district to take up his new role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know about Harsh Bardhan Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch officer of the Karnataka cadre, was appointed as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, PTI reported. The officer completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru.

Harsh Bardhan was a native of Madhya Pradesh's Dosar village which is located in Singrauli district. Notably, Harsh Bardhan's father Akhilesh Kumar Singh is a sub-divisional magistrate and his family hails from Bihar. Harsh Bardhan was a civil engineer by profession. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Harsh Bardhan was en route to Hassan, the police vehicle he was travelling in suffered a tyre burst. The District Armed Reserve (DAR) constable, Manjegowda, who was driving the vehicle, lost control and the vehicle crashed into a house and a roadside tree. The vehicle was just 10 kilometres away from its destination. The incident was reported to have occurred around 4:20 pm near Kittane in Hassan district, police said.

As per an India Today report, the IPS officer sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Janapriya Hospital in Hassan. Efforts were made to transfer him to a Bengaluru hospital for further treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, Manjegowda suffered only minor injuries.