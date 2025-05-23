Who is IAF's Niketa Pandey? Supreme Court directs Centre to not release officer involved in Operation Sindoor, Balakot

The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 22, directed the central government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) not to release from service a woman officer, Niketa Pandey, who was part of Operation Sindoor and Balakot airstrikes. In her plea to the Supreme Court, the wing commander had alleged that she was denied a permanent commission after 13.5 years of service and claimed “discrimination”.

Hearing the woman officer's plea, the Supreme Court said uncertainty about service was “not good” for such officers. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also sought responses from the Centre and the IAF on Wing Commander Nikita Pandey's plea.

Justice Kant said, “Our Air Force is one of the best organisations in the world. Officers are very commendable. The quality of coordination they have exhibited, I think it's unparalleled. Therefore, we always salute them. They are a big asset for the nation. They are the nation, in a way. Because of them, we are able to sleep at night.”

“That sense of uncertainty may not be good for the Armed Forces. It's a layman's suggestion, because we are not experts. On minimum benchmarks, there can't be a compromise,” Justice Kant said.

WHO IS NIKETA PANDEY? Wing Commander Niketa Pandey is an Indian Air Force officer. According to reports, Niketa Pandey joined the IAF through the Short Service Commission (SSC) route in 2011.

She has played a crucial role in the air force for more than 13.5 years.

During her tenure, Niketa Pandey worked as a fighter controller.

She was also instrumental in major operations against terror like Operation Balakot and Operation Sindoor.

She has undergone multiple rounds of evaluation for a permanent commission and is now awaiting a final opportunity to be assessed by a third selection board.

According to PTI, the woman officer also ranked second in the merit list of expert air fighter controllers in the country.