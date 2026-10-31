Who is IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal? Why is Rajasthan's IAS-IPS couple facing scrutiny over 40 villa deals?

The Rajasthan government has approved an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation against senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal over allegations that he misused his official position to favour a private resort company, causing financial losses to the state, The Indian Express reported.

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The controversy has also brought his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, under scrutiny, with the state government placing both officers on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO), as per the report.

At the centre of the allegations are 40 villas and cottages allegedly purchased by Agrawal and his family members at resorts in Udaipur and Alwar.

The ACB is reportedly examining whether the properties were acquired at prices substantially below their market value in exchange for alleged favours extended to the company.

Who is IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal? Shikhar Agrawal is a 1993-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and an engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, where he studied civil engineering.

During his administrative career, he has served as district collector in Udaipur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Jalore, among other assignments. He has also served as commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and held positions in the Union Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

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In February 2024, he was appointed Additional Chief Secretary to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

He subsequently held several senior portfolios, including Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), State Enterprises and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

He also held responsibilities related to investment promotion and industrial development.

The Rajasthan government placed him on APO on October 28, relieving him of his existing responsibilities, citing administrative reasons, according to The Times of India report.

Why is his IPS officer wife Prashakha Mathur in the spotlight? Prashakha Mathur is a 1995-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. Before her removal, she was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Planning, Modernisation and Welfare, according to The Indian Express report.

On October 31, the Rajasthan government also placed Mathur on APO, citing administrative reasons. The move came a day after the state approved an ACB investigation against her husband.

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Some of the properties under scrutiny were allegedly registered in Mathur's name and those of other family members.

What are the allegations? 40 villas and concessional deals The ACB's preliminary inquiry centres on alleged transactions involving Goyal Fashions Private Limited, which operates resorts under the Ananta brand.

According to the bureau cited in the report, Agrawal allegedly colluded with the company's directors and misused his official position to extend undue benefits, including relaxations in resort construction conditions, approvals without verification of mandatory certificates and special concessional financial packages.

In return, the ACB alleges, Agrawal and his family members purchased 40 villas and cottages at the company's resorts in Bujhda, Udaipur, and Ajabgarh, Alwar, at prices allegedly below their market value, as per The Indian Express.

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According to The Times of India, Agrawal and Mathur allegedly purchased 10 villas each at the Bujhda resort for ₹15 lakh apiece.

At the Ajabgarh property, eight villas were reportedly purchased in their names for around ₹16.5 lakh each.

Their two sons and other relatives were also among the alleged purchasers.

The Rajasthan government has reportedly approved an investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which requires prior approval for inquiries into certain decisions taken by public servants in the discharge of official duties.

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