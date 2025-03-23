Who is Jessica Aber, ex-US attorney found dead two months after her resignation

In a shocking incident, former American attorney for Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) Jessica Aber was found dead at her home on Saturday morning, an Alexandria Police Department (APD) statement said. The cause of Aber’s death is unclear and the police are investigating the matter.

According to the statement, the incident took place at 900 block of Beverley Drive, Virginia at 9:18 AM, where the police discovered Aber dead.

The cause and circumstances of former US attorney’s death will be determined by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia, the APD said.

Who was Jessica Aber? Jessica Aber started her service for the Eastern District of Virginia as an assistant attorney in 2009.

From 2015 to 2016, Aber served on a detail assignment as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

She then served as the deputy Chief of EDVA’s criminal division.

In 2021, she was nominated to be US attorney by former President Joe Biden and unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

She had resigned two months ago after President Donald Trump took office.

Before resigning from her post, Aber told The Washington Post that she travelled more than 50,000 miles in her Hyundai car to connect and communicate with the students and leaders in Virginia.

She was born in California in 1981.

Aber had graduated from the University of Richmond and got her J.D. from William & Mary Law School in 2006.

She was 43 years old.

Her colleagues’ reactions Aber’s former colleagues and friends were shocked to hear her sudden demise.

In a post on social media platform X, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jessica Aber, whose career of public service included US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and whose work with Ceasefire Virginia saved more lives than we may ever realize.”

In a statement, current US Attorney for EDVA Erik S. Siebert said Aber was “unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being.”

